Aam Aadmi Party to 'gherao' prime minister's residence over Unnao, Kathua rape cases on Sunday

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will 'gherao' prime minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Sunday over what it said on Friday was his silence on the rapes in Unnao and Kathua.

Addressing the media, senior party leader Gopal Rai said the party would also launch a country-wide campaign after Sunday on rising attacks against women. Rai said the prime minister became silent whenever the country faced trouble. "Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times."

Rai alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were trying to save the accused BJP MLA in the rape in Unnao. "The BJP MLA should be arrested and police should end giving protection (to the accused)," Rai said.

He said that AAP would march from Patel Chowk metro station in central Delhi to Modi's residence on Sunday evening.

Asked if AAP had police permission for the rally, Rai told IANS: "Are the attacks on women being done with the permission of police? We just want to see the Prime Minister."