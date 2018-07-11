Unnao gangrape case: CBI names BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar as accused in second chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed another chargesheet in the Unnao gangrape case. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has now been named as an accused in the case.

The four-time lawmaker and his brothers allegedly gang-raped an 18-year-old girl in Unnao —who attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in April — and are also accused in the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.

On Saturday, the agency had filed the first chargesheet in the case of the murder of the survivor's father. It named Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, Kuldeep Singh's brother, and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra; Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh, and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in Unnao district of the state. The agency has charged the accused of murder and other related offences.

In the first chargesheet, CBI investigator Anil Kumar charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder. The CBI mentioned names of 76 witnesses and 53 documentary evidence in its 19-page charge sheet. The CBI had registered the FIR in this case on 12 April.

The CBI took over the case following a request to the central government from the Uttar Pradesh government after the survivor expressed doubts over the role of the local police.