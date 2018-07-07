CBI files chargesheet in Unnao murder case: Agency accuses five people of killing rape survivor's father

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday filed its chargesheet in the case of the murder of a rape survivor's father in Unnao.

According to ANI, the agency named Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and two others in connection with the murder.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the rape case. He is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail, after the survivor petitioned and requested that he be moved from the local Unnao jail.

The case came to light in April this year, when an 18-year-old attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, claiming inaction in the rape case that took place in 2017. Two days after the incident, the survivor's father lost his life in police custody.

The man was allegedly beaten up by Sengar and his accomplices, for trying to pursue the case. Further, the district police officers arrested the man and failed to provide him proper medical care, both prior to custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody. The victim's father died of septicaemia in judicial custody on 10 April; an autopsy revealed multiple injuries on his body.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had rejected the bail plea of Sengar.

The CBI had registered four cases in the matter, following a request to the central government from the Uttar Pradesh government, after the survivor expressed doubts over the role of the local police.

In the first FIR, the CBI named Sengar and Shashi Singh, a woman who allegedly took the rape victim to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's house. The CBI had arrested the BJP MLA after day-long questioning on 14 April. The second FIR is against four of Sengar's accomplices — Vineet, Baua, Shailu and Sonu — on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. The third one is a cross FIR filed by Atul Sengar, who claimed that he was attacked by the victim's father. The CBI registered the fourth case against Shashi Singh's son Shubham for aiding in the crime.

The woman had alleged that she was raped in June 2017 by Sengar and his brothers. She also accused the police in Unnao of not taking any action or registering a case on her complaint.

The survivor further alleged that she was abducted by three village boys: Shubhan Singh, son of Shashi and Harpal Singh, his driver Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav. She said she would have been 'sold' for a large amount of money but for the fact that her mother filed a complaint which was registered on 20 June, 2017. The girl was recovered the next day and on the basis of her statement she gave on 22 June that she had been raped, all three boys: Shubham Singh, Naresh Tewari and Brijesh Yadav were arrested. The survivor alleges the police at the Makhi station refused to file an FIR against Sengar, who is feared in this area.

With inputs from agencies