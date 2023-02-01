Union Budget 2023 Live: Copies of Union Budget 2023 arrive at Parliament

Auto refresh feeds

This current budget needs to be a growth-oriented budget in line with India's economic outlook, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Tuesday.

While the expectations of various sectors and income groups remain high, the middle class hit by inflation and job losses will be keenly watching Sitharaman’s fifth Budget speech.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday (1 February) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The upcoming Union Budget provides an opportunity for the government to revive the economy as India begins its historic leadership at the G20. All of us are anticipating a thoughtful, comprehensive, and forward-looking Budget. The Ministry of Finance and department of economic affairs released a budget circular to systematically drive the narrative of various elements in India’s Union Budget 2023–24. With a focus on growth and supporting development, it aims to set the country’s economy up for success for the next 25 years.

Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country’s financial statement for the upcoming fiscal year. Terms such as fiscal deficit, revenue receipts, capital expenditure, cess, tax, gross domestic product (GDP) and many more will be the buzzwords of the day. But what do these terms mean?

MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrives at the Ministry of Finance. Union Budget will be presented today. Country has made good recovery from COVID. If we look at Economic Survey, all sectors are making progress. Compared to other countries, our economy is good. When PM took oath in 2014, India was 10th (in terms of economy), today it is 5th, said Dr Karad.

The campaign will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and conclude on 12 February, they said.

The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the “pro-people” measures that are to be announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said.

Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the budget will incorporate the expectations of every section of society and will stand on everyone's expectations.

This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.

Ahead of the Union Budget, the stock market opens in green. Sensex is up by 347points and Nifty is up by 106 points

It’s Budget Day and all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she will present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament today. This is this government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. A Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 10 am following which the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Parliament at 11 am.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Ever since the Modi government has been formed, it brings the budget keeping in mind all the sections of the society."

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public and that India's economy is on track.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy. Here are the key numbers to watch for in Budget 2023-24, which is widely expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, leave more money in hands of the common man and boost manufacturing, while increasing tax revenues.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi begins at Parliament After the Cabinet approves the Budget 2023, it will be presented in Parliament by FM Sitharaman.

BSE's Sensex went up over 500 points and NSE's Nifty surged 105 in the opening of Wednesday session.

Sniffer dog sniffed copies of Union Budget 2023 that were brought to the Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. A Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 10 am following which the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Parliament at 11 am.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Ever since the Modi government has been formed, it brings the budget keeping in mind all the sections of the society."

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday said that this budget would match the expectations of the general public and that India's economy is on track.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy. Here are the key numbers to watch for in Budget 2023-24, which is widely expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, leave more money in hands of the common man and boost manufacturing, while increasing tax revenues.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi begins at Parliament After the Cabinet approves the Budget 2023, it will be presented in Parliament by FM Sitharaman.

BSE's Sensex went up over 500 points and NSE's Nifty surged 105 in the opening of Wednesday session.

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

This year’s Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President’s address. This year’s budget session is going to have 27 sittings till 6 April with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on 13 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on 6 April.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

Amid growing public expectations around the Union Budget 2023, top business leaders of the country have also put forward their suggestions for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Arihant Infrastructures, CMD, Ashok Chhajer told ANI that the government should focus on reducing home loan rates.

“The government should reduce home loan rates. The affordable housing segment, which is capped at Rs 45 lakh, should be changed to Rs 60-75 lakh which is the average cost of a house in Metro cities and 2-tier cities,” said Chhajer.

Hiranandani Group MD, Niranjan Hiranandani said the Budget should focus on further investments in roads, railways, ports, airports and highways, as well as slum rehabilitation schemes.

He added that if multimodal transport becomes successful in the next 2-3 years, the logistics cost can be reduced by 3-4 per cent for every item in the country.

“Logistics cost in India is 13 per cent. If our multimodal transport matters become successful in the next 2-3 years, we can reduce logistics cost by 3-4 per cent for every item in the country,” he added.

A key expectation of the healthcare sector from the upcoming Budget 2023 is an increase in expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, said experts in this field.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in view, the Budget 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 focused on the country’s healthcare sector.

During the Budget 2022-2023, the Centre in its Budget announced rolling out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem which consists of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities.

Besides, Sitharaman also highlighted the launch of the National Tele Mental Health Programme, which included building a network of 23 telecentres to support the mental well-being of individuals, and families.

According to Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH and MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, “India is amongst the most preferred destinations globally for medical tourism and therefore, increased policy support is required to encourage, facilitate medical value travel to India, develop MVT as an organized sector.”

“Another critical area is addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals – by identifying doctors, nurses and technical staff willing to work in Tier 2/3 cities and looking at non-traditional ways to double the number of doctors. We should look at best practices adopted in universities abroad (fall/summer admission pattern) to increase seats in existing medical colleges,” he said.

Dr Ashutosh further said the sector needs lower-cost financing through tax incentives for both existing and new healthcare projects. For new projects, the Government should provide a tax holiday period of 15 years and for existing projects, tax relief for 10 years as re-investment support.

The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has recently submitted suggestions to the government of India for the Budget. The IMA has submitted overall twelve suggestions for the Budget.

Some of them include– IMA feels the opportune time to do so has arrived. It is expected that GOI will be able to take this monumental step. Universal access to Health including safe water, sanitation, nutrition, primary education as well as eradication of poverty is a cornerstone in the path to the wellness of a society and nation. Conceptualizing good Governance to attain the wellness of a people could mean clubbing together these services (clinical, public health and social determinants) under one roof. At least drinking water, sanitation and poverty alleviation should be clubbed with Health as Ministry for wellness.

The Union Budget 2023 is a much-anticipated event for the real estate sector in India. Industry experts and stakeholders have high expectations from the government as they hope to see a number of reforms and initiatives that can help boost the real estate market and encourage investment in the sector.

The area of interest for the real estate sector is tax incentives. Real estate developers and investors are hoping for tax breaks and other financial incentives that can help lower the cost of developing new projects and make it more profitable for them. This can also encourage more investment in the sector and help boost the economy as a whole.

Another key area of focus for the real estate sector is affordable housing.

Industry experts said many people are struggling to find affordable housing options with the increasing cost of living and rising real estate prices.

The government is expected to announce new initiatives and funding for affordable housing projects to make them more accessible to a wider range of people.

The realty sector is looking forward to an increase in tax rebates, policy reformation, receiving industry status, and the long-awaited single window clearance. In addition, the real estate sector is hoping to see increased investment in infrastructure and transportation systems. This can help improve the accessibility and livability of real estate markets, making them more attractive to potential buyers and investors.

The stakeholders in the tourism business in Himachal Pradesh are expecting special provisions for the state in the next Union Budget.

The stakeholders of tourism Industry stakeholders in the region said they were hopeful of certain special provisions in the Budget for boosting tourism industries in hill states such as Himachal Pradesh.

Local travel agents and hoteliers’ said they want special budgetary provisions in the field of tourism, which contributes significantly to the state GDP.

Hotel businesses are also looking at a special package to boost religious tourism and sought separate allocations for the development of infrastructure.

As the countdown begins for the presentation of the Union Budget for fiscal 2023-24, citizens across a wide spectrum of society have put forward their expectations.

The Union Budget, also comprising the Railway Budget, will be presented on the floor of the Parliament on 1 February, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, homemakers said rising inflation is eating into their household budgets, making it difficult for them to put a leash on their expenses. They said the rising prices of essential food items and LPG cylinders have added to their woes.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on 10 October.

