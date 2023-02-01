Amrit Kaal: Know biggest takeaways from Budget 2023-24
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several big announcements while presenting the Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.
The biggest change has been made in the tax system. Those earning up to seven lakhs have been kept in the tax free ambit.
Now let’s talk about the announcements, here you can understand in 50 points what changes have taken place and what the general public has got.
Heralding Amrit Kaal: 50 top takeaways from Budget 2023-24
1- Increasing the production of coarse grains, Global Hub for Millets, Establishment of Indian Millets Institute, Shree Anna Yojana, Increase in store capacity.
2- 22 hundred crore rupees in the budget for horticulture schemes
3- Agricultural loan of 20 lakh crores
4- Innovation and research for pharmaceutical, curriculum for medical devices
5- Agriculture startup, digital training for youth
6- Pradhan Mantri Matsya Palan Yojana, special package for fishermen
7- National Digital Library
8- Scavengers will not enter manholes, machine holes will be made, plan for cleaning drains in cities, waste management
9- Increase in teachers and other facilities for Eklavya schools for tribal children, new schools will be built
10- Target to end sickle cell anemia by 2047
11- Budget for PM Awas Yojana increased by 66%
12- Free food grains throughout the year, budget of 2 lakh crores
13- Work with NGO on economic literacy
14- Promotion to get loans for municipal bonds, municipal corporations will be able to bring their bonds
15- Budget of 2.4 lakh crores for railways, 75 thousand crores for schemes
16- 50 new airports will be built
17- Establishment of e-court project
18- PAN card will become the basis of identification in business
19- KYC will be made easy in business
20- Hundred labs in engineering institutes for 5G services
21- Emphasis on one stop solution in business
22- Relief to Kovid affected MSME projects and businessmen
23- Rs 2.2 lakh crore given under Kisan Samman Nidhi
24- 157 new nursing colleges will be set up in Sahasthan with 157 medical colleges
25- PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Package
26- Income from waste in Govardhan scheme, 200 biogas compressed plants, budget of 10 thousand crores, promotion of organic manure, assistance for adoption of natural farming.
27- Emphasis on packaging of Mango Pulp
28- Rs 19,700 crore will be spent on National Green Hydrogen Mission
29- Promotion of tourism on increasing income for the local community, indigenous tourism scheme, increase in tourism facilities
30- Emphasis on PPP model for coastal shipping
31- Fund for vehicle scrapping policy to make environment friendly replacement of polluting vehicles
32- Capital investment outlay is being increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will be 3.3% of GDP
33- Center for Intelligence for AI (Artificial Intelligence)
34- 7,400 digital payments worth Rs 126 lakh crore in 2022 through UPI.
35- Establishment of unity goods in capitals and tourist centers for ODOP, GI and Handicrafts.
36- Green credit card notification soon
37- Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will start
38- More than seven percent interest in Mahila Samman Savings Letter, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
39- Under the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, the maximum deposit limit has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The limit of Senior Citizen Account Scheme will be increased from 4.5 lakh to 9 lakh:
40- Many laws will be amended to improve bank management
Provision to give allowance to 41- 47 lakh youth for three years
42- Exemption for electric vehicles, import duty exemption on camera lens, battery continues, will also be cheaper
43- Toy, Cycle, TV, Automobile cheap
44- Reduction in manufacturing and import duty of electric chimney
45- Silver coming from abroad is expensive, gold and platinum are also expensive
46- Cigarettes are expensive
47- Blended CNG out of GST
48- The basic rate of import duty on goods other than clothes and agriculture was reduced from 21 percent to 13 percent.
49- Personal income tax – Income tax exemption limit increased from five lakhs to seven lakhs
50- New tax system of tax released. A person having 9 lakhs will have to pay only 45 thousand. It will be five percent of the income.
