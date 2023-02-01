Budget 2023-24: PM Modi lauds Budget, says 'Amrit Kaal’s first budget provides foundation for developed India'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Calling it “Amrit Kaal’s first budget,” the PM said that the Budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and the middle class.

“The budget is for a sustainable future as it encourages green energy, growth, infrastructure and jobs. We have focused on technology and the new economy. It “provides a foundation to fulfil resolve for a developed India,” he said.

This year’s Budget infuses new energy to India’s development trajectory. #AmritKaalBudget https://t.co/lyV2SMgvvs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2023

Highlighting various aspects of the budget, the PM said that the success of digital payments has to be replicated in the agriculture sector and a scheme has been brought for laying down digital infrastructure for it.

Modi remarked that the first budget in the Amrit Kaal of India has established a strong base to fulfil the aspirations and resolutions of a developed India. He said that this budget gives priority to the deprived and strives to fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, the poor, villages and the middle class.

Congratulating Finance Minister and her team on a historic Budget, the government has taken significant steps such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojna and PM Awas Yojana etc that will further empower the welfare of women.

He emphasized that miracles can be performed if ‘Women Self Help Groups’ (WSHG), which is a sector with extreme potential are further strengthened. The Prime Minister said that a new dimension is added to WSHG in the new budget with the introduction of a new special savings scheme for women that will strengthen women especially the homemaker from common families.

PM termed the traditional artisans like carpenters, Lohar (ironsmiths) Sunar (goldsmiths), Kumhars (potters), sculptors and many others as the creator of the nation. “For the first time, the country has come up with many schemes as a tribute to the hard work and creation of these people. Arrangements have been made for training, credit and market support for them. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman i.e. PM ViKaS will bring a big change in the lives of crores of Vishwakarma” he said.

Emphasizing the need to replicate the success of digital payments in the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister said that this budget comes with a big plan for digital agriculture infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ which is taken forward through the campaign of credit support and reforms for industries. “An additional loan guarantee of Rs 2 lakh crore has been arranged for MSMEs”, the PM said.

The Prime Minister underlined the potential of the middle class in realizing the dreams of 2047. He informed that in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in the past years that have ensured ease of living.

He also highlighted the reduction in tax rates as well as the simplification, transparency and speeding up of the processes. “Our government that always stood with the middle class has given huge tax relief to them”, the PM said.

