'Ujjain will now be a world tourism site': When PM Modi spoke of Mahakal complex development during 2004 Kumbh visit

New Delhi: Redevelopment of Kedarnath temple, revamping of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex and now Shri Mahakal Lok corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of temple restoration projects. On Tuesday evening, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor project’s first phase — ‘Mahakal Lok’. A festive mood has gripped the Madhya Pradesh city.

The Rs 856-crore project, under the Ujjain Smart City, started in 2017 and in five years, the entire landscape has undergone a sea change.

In 2004, PM Modi talked about development of Mahakal complex

In 2004, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ujjain during the annual Kumbh to take a holy dip. During his visit, he talked about the development of Mahakaleshwar temple complex and his vision has led to creation of Mahakal Lok corridor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to Ujjain in 2004 for taking holy dip during annual Kumbh. He was already the Chief Minister of Gujarat then, but he did not opt for any special arrangement and in a simplistic manner, he took the holy dip and took blessing of Mahakal,” Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav recalls.

“It was his decision to create Mahakal Lok here in Ujjain,” Yadav added.

Mahakal temple being developed under Smart City mission

Ahead of his visit to Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a tweet said: “Ujjain, the holy city of faith and spirituality, is going to witness a historic moment. Will have the privilege of dedicating the grand and divine #ShriMahakalLok to the nation here this evening. Har Har Mahadev.”

‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor is over 900 meter long and is said to be one of the largest in the country. It is spread around the ancient Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Talking about PM Modi’s Ujjain visit and the much-awaited inauguration of ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Simhasth Mahakumbh. A three-day long Vichar Mahakumbh was also held that time. There were many thoughts that came into minds of those present. It was also thought that there should be a place within the Mahakaleshwar temple premises for lakhs of devotees thronging to Ujjain from across the world to see creations of Lord Shiva.”

“A unique creation has now been done, creation of Mahakal Lok corridor,” the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, adding that with this PM Modi has given a new vision and direction to everyone in the world.

Mahakal Lok corridor has been possible because of PM Modi

Former MP from Ujjain, Chintamani Malviya says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted Ujjain to be the spiritual and culture capital of the country.

“He wanted Ujjain to be a place where people visit and get submerged in devotion of God,” Malviya said.

He went on to say that the development of Mahakaleshwar temple is being done under the Smart City mission. “The Mahakal Lok corridor is outcome of hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Malviya added.

The ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of ‘Mahakal Lok’ has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

‘Ujjain will now be a world tourism site’

The Mahakal Lok corridor will have two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — separated by a short distance which have been erected near the starting point.

There is a majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars which has been made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from ‘Shiv Puran’.

“It is because of the Prime Minister that Ujjain will now be one of the best tourism destinations with the inauguration of Mahakal Lok corridor,” says Om Prakash Jain, from Ujjain.

“It is PM Modi’s initiative to put Ujjain among the world tourism sites,” he added.

