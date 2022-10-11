New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Tuesday.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi in a tweet said, “Ujjain, the holy city of faith and spirituality, is going to witness a historic moment. Will have the privilege of dedicating the grand and divine #ShriMahakalLok to the nation here this evening. Har Har Mahadev.”

The Prime Minister shared a post of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which the latter has shared two-minute video of over 900 meter long 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor, one of the largest in the country, spread around the ancient Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas in India where a large number of devotees throng throughout the year.

Everything you need to know about 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor

- There are two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — separated by a short distance

- The majestic gateways have been erected near the starting point of the corridor

- These majestic gateways wind its way to the entrance of the temple entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way

- There is a majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars which has been made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals

- The murals on the majestic colonnade depicting stories from 'Shiv Puran'

- The 'Shri Mahakal Lok' is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project

- The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave Ahmedabad airport around 3:35 pm on an IAF flight today and will land at Indore airport around 4:30 pm. From there, he will fly in a chopper which is scheduled to land at the helipad in Ujjain around 5 pm.

He is expected to reach the Mahakal temple around 5:25 pm and perform puja before dedicating to the nation the Mahakal Lok between 6:25 pm to 7:05 pm. The Prime Minister is also expected to take part in a public function at the Kartik Mela Ground.

With inputs from agencies

