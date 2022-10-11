From Mahakal Lok Corridor to Kashi Vishwanath, how Narendra Modi is reviving temples across India

“There was a time when people were ashamed to go to temples but all this has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Modi government is working fearlessly to renovate and restore ‘forgotten’ centres with complete devotion and respect,” Home Minister Amit Shah had said back in 2021.

In his eight years of being prime minister, Narendra Modi has taken on a number of temple restoration projects — be it the Shri Mahakal Lok project at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, which he will inaugurate today, to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in 2021.

As we gear up for the for the inauguration of the first phase of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple expansion — Mahakal Lok Corridor — here’s a look at how Prime Minister Modi has turned ‘saviour’ for these temples and restoring them to their former glory.

‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ (corridor) in Ujjain

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakal Lok Corridor.

Under the redevelopment plan, the temple complex which is spread across two-and-a-half hectares will be expanded to more than 40 hectares and this includes the Rudrasagar lake. The redevelopment plan is expected to cost Rs 705 crore.

The corridor, which will be inaugurated today, has been constructed at the cost of Rs 350 crore. This corridor is 900-metres long and is flanked by two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar.

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the ‘Shiv Puran’ are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, an official said.

Additionally, several religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva have also been installed along the Mahakal Path.

Officials note that with the renovation and redevelopment of the temple, the annual footfall in the city will jump from the current 1.5 crore to nearly three crore.

The second phase of redevelopment will include tourism information centres, Chhota Rudrasagar lakefront, development of Mahakal entrance gate and ancient routes, widening of Hari Fatak bridge and railway underpasses, foot over bridge on Rudrasagar, upgradation of Mahakal temple access routes, as per a News18 report.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham

On 13 December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 700 crore Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which many called a historic moment for the country and Hindus all over the world.

“Today history has been created by reviving the sociocultural history of this ancient city, which is vibrant with Hindu philosophy as enshrined in our religious books,” Modi had said at the inauguration.

Special day for us all. Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. https://t.co/Kcih2dI0FG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

The project, known to be the prime minister’s dream, aimed at revamping the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex in Varanasi on the banks of River Ganga.

Under the project, the area around the temple has been expanded from 3,000 to five lakh square feet. Around 40 temples have been restored to their original glory and 23 buildings have been added to the structure providing various facilities.

Due to the project, pilgrims no more have to walk through the congested lanes to visit the temple, as it would be directly visible from the Ganga and easily accessible.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi had said, “A new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand ‘bhavan’ but a symbol of India’s ‘Sanatan’ culture and traditions. Here you’ll see how the inspirations of the ancients are giving direction to the future.”

“This city has lived many eras, it has seen the rise and downfall of many empires. But Kashi stood the test of time; Just as Kashi is ‘anant’ (endless), its contribution to this country’s development is ‘anant’,” he added.

Kedarnath temple

Following the floods of 2013, which wreaked large-scale destruction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a redevelopment project as soon as he assumed power.

He also directed for a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya to be reconstructed at the site.

After years of effort, on 5 November 2021, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the 13-foot high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya at the restored Kedarnath temple.

The Shankaracharya statue, weighing 35 tonnes, was built at the seer’s samadhi sthal that was redeveloped after it suffered heavy damage during the 2013 deluge.

No words are enough to do justice to the monumental contribution of the great Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture. In Kedarnath today, I had the honour of dedicating to the nation the Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi. pic.twitter.com/niV2Gg2Hd9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2021

At the event, Modi proudly said, “We are doing all this because today’s India shows faith in the directions of great personalities like Adi Shankaracharya and takes pride in that. Some people question how we will do everything in such a short time. Then a voice comes from within me. I hear the voice of 130 crore Indians and all I say is that India does not accept to be bound within time limits and getting scared anymore.”

Somnath Temple

The Somnath Temple in Gujarat, considered to be among the 12 jyotirlingas of India, has also got some TLC (tender loving care) from Narendra Modi since he was the chief minister of the state.

After he became prime minister, the restoration of the Somnath Temple received a boost. In August 2021, Modi inaugurated the seaside promenade, an exhibition centre and the reconstructed precinct of old Somnath at the Somnath temple complex near Veraval.

The 1.48-kilometre promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a total cost of more than Rs 47 crore.

The exhibition centre, developed in the premises of the tourist facilitation centre, displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

Ram temple in Ayodhya

After the Supreme Court gave its order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020 laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in a grand ceremony.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has projected the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir as a fulfillment of its promise made more than three decades ago.

According to officials, the grand temple will be ready by December 2023 and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore. A PTI news report in August had stated that more than 40 per cent of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed.

Temple restoration in Kashmir

Ever since Article 370 was repealed and Jammu Kashmir became a Union Territory, the government has started working on the renovation of several religious sites in Srinagar, Kashmir. As per available estimates, there are a total of 1,842 Hindu places of worship in Kashmir including temples, shrines, holy springs, caves and trees. One of the first temples being restored is the Raghunath temple, situated on the banks of the river Jhelum in Srinagar.

With inputs from agencies

