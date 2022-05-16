'Truth will always come to fore': Keshav Prasad Maurya on Gyanvapi Shivling claim

He tweeted in Hindi that the manifestation of 'Baba Mahadev' in Gyanvapi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima has given a mythological message to the country's eternal Hindu tradition

Responding to the claims of a Hindu petitioner of finding a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the truth will always come to the fore.

Maurya, taking to Twitter, wrote that the manifestation of 'Baba Mahadev' in Gyanvapi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima has given a mythological message to the country's eternal Hindu tradition.

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर ज्ञानवापी में बाबा महादेव के प्रकटीकरण ने देश की सनातन हिंदू परंपरा को एक पौराणिक संदेश दिया है। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 16, 2022

Maurya added, "No matter how much you hide the truth, one day it will come to the fore because truth is Shiva".

"सत्य" को आप कितना भी छुपा लीजिये लेकिन एक दिन सामने आ ही जाता है क्योंकि "सत्य ही शिव" है।

बाबा की जय,

हर हर महादेव।।#GyanvapiTruthNow#ज्ञानवापी_मंदिर — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 16, 2022

According to a report by ANI, the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

"Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," he claimed.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities, ANI said.

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place."

In its order, the court said that the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

As per ANI, the civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct the survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The April 21 order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court.

Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is claimed to be situated inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

The order of the civil court for undertaking survey and videography at the premises was subsequently given by the court, ANI said.

With inputs from ANI

