Gyanvapi mosque: Shivling found on third-day of videography survey, Varanasi court orders sealing of premises

A court in Varanasi has directed the district magistrate, police commissioner, and CRPF commandment to ensure the protection of the sealed place where the Shivling has reportedly been found

A local court in Varanasi Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to "immediately" seal places inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises where Shivling has been found by the videography survey team. The court has also asked to prohibit people entering in the sealed area.

The order comes within minutes after a court-appointed commissioner informed that the team has found Shivling in during their third-day of videography survey on Monday.

"The District Magistrate, Varanasi is ordered to immediately seal the place where the Shivaling is found and the entry of any person is prohibited in the sealed place," Live Law report said mentioning the operative portion of the order of Varanasi court.

The local court has also directed District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, and CRPF Commandment, Varanasi to ensure the protection of the sealed place where Shivling has been reportedly found.

Speaking to the media, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that a Shivling and many more material have been found than their initial expectations. He also said that the they would now move the court seeking a survey on the western wall of the mosque.

"Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for" indicating finding of Shivling.

"I can't say a lot even though I know everything. It is much more than what we expected. It is a very important day. When the time came, the slogans of Lord Mahadev resonated in the mosque. People started dancing. After this, we will demand a survey of the debris which is 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide on the western wall," Sohan Lal Arya said.

He further said, "This is the next step and we will get the destroyed idols of our Gods and Goddesses in the debris that is 15 feet tall. The survey is over. We have come outside now."

#WATCH "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," claims Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iWwubz4wPa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022

A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex went on for three-consecutive days from Saturday (14 May) and concluded on Monday amid tight security.

The survey of the mosque complex that started at 8 am on Monday, concluded around 10:15 am.

"After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told mediapersons.

On Thursday (12 May), a local court in Varanasi said that the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and has to be completed by 17 May.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on videography survey order

The court also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. It has appointed two more lawyers as commissioners to accompany the court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey, said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court.

Gyanvapi mosque is located in close proximity to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. A local court is hearing a plea by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

The videography survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex initially started on 6 May but was stopped midway following a dispute over filming inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear the plea challenging the videography survey ordered by a Varanasi court in Gyanvapi mosque on Tuesday, 17 May.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the petition filed by Committee of Management Ajnuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the order passed by a civil court in the city for survey of the Gyanvapi masjid complex on a suit filed by few Hindu women devotees.

Inputs from agencies

