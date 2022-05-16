Gyanvapi mosque: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on videography survey order

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the petition filed by Committee of Management Ajnuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the order passed by a civil court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, will hear the plea challenging the videography survey ordered by a Varanasi court in Gyanvapi mosque.

An apex court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the petition filed by Committee of Management Ajnuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the order passed by a civil court in the city for survey of the Gyanvapi masjid complex on a suit filed by few Hindu women devotees.

The Gyanvapi mosque is situated close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The local court is hearing a plea by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

On Friday (13 May), a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, challenging a local court order for continuing videography survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The top court agreed to hear the matter urgently but refused to put stay on the ongoing survey.

A local court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday (12 May), said that the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and has to be completed by 17 May.

The Varanasi court also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

The court also appointed two more lawyers as commissioners - Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh - to accompany Ajay Mishra for the survey, said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court.

The videography-survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex started on 6 May but has not been fully completed because of a dispute over filming inside the mosque.

With inputs from agencies

