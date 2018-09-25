Trekkers reported missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, including IIT-Rourkee students, are safe

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the group of 50 trekkers, which had gone missing on Monday in the rain-hit state, are safe in the Sissu area of Lahaul-Spiti district, ANI reported. Of the 50 participants, 35 were students of IIT-Rourkee.

On Monday, Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students Ankit Bhati, had said that the group had gone on a trek to the Hamta pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, but they had lost contact en route.

Earlier in the day when the trekkers were reported missing, heavy rains had triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, with officials sounding a "high alert" for Kullu. Several landslides were also reported, and over 200 road links in the state were cut off. At least eight people were reported dead in separate incidents, and several houses and vehicles were also washed away because of overflowing rivers.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall, as well. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district saw over two feet of snow. Hundreds, including school students, were across Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.

With inputs from agencies