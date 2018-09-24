35 IIT-Roorkee students among 45 missing in Lahaul-Spiti district as heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh

Forty-five people, including a group of 35 IIT-Roorkee students, are missing in Lahaul-Spiti district, ANI reported on Monday.

Rajvir Singh, the father of one of the students, Ankit Bhati, said that they had gone for trekking to Hamta trekking pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali, but now, they are not traceable.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh with officials sounding a "high alert" for Kullu. Several landslides have also been reported, and over 200 road links in the state have been cut off.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall. Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district saw over two feet of snow.

With inputs from agencies