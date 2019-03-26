Traditional cookware is no flash in the pan

Culinary consultant and blogger Sayantani Mahapatra was diagnosed with serious anaemia after the birth of her second child. But the iron pills the doctor prescribed did not suit her. “It was then that elders in the family suggested I prepare my food in cast-iron cookware. My doctor concurred,” says Mahapatra.

For thousands of years, traditional utensils, made with metals like iron, copper and bronze, have been known to not only preserve nutrients of the food cooked in them but also impart additional nourishing value and medicinal properties. Ancient ayurveda recommends them too, and even stipulates specific uses for each metal, while underlining their curative virtues.

Until recently, however, an urgent bid to embrace ‘the modern’ and ‘the novel’, had dismissed such traditional kitchen apparatuses as anachronisms. Copper dekchis and iron kadhais made way for gleaming stainless steel, and then fancy non-stick pots and pans, and traditional sil batta (flat grinding stone and muller) was traded for hi-tech mixers and grinders, in urban kitchens circumscribed by the needs of a ‘quick-fix lifestyle’.

In recent years, revivalism has been one of the defining aspects of Indian gastronomy. With the focus on age-old culinary techniques to centuries-old recipes, forgotten ingredients and ancient culinary knowledge — culinarily, India has travelled back in time in order to script a new gastronomic language for the future. Add to it a growing interest in sustainable, eco-friendly living and availability of information. Revisiting and reviving old, traditional kitchenware is both a natural part of this process, as also an outcome. Also, we now know all about the carcinogenic effects of perfluorooctanoic acid used in the manufacture of non-stick cookware.

This has prompted the renewed focus on the virtues of cooking in soapstone vessels or kalchattis, bronze urlis or rustic earthen cookware, and the mushrooming of brands selling such traditional kitchenware online.

In the book Kaya Yoga: Road to Happiness, Health and Longevity, Dr Nachiketa Das writes how in some parts of southern India, women, strictly vegetarian, follow a unique method of adding iron to their diet to combat anaemia — they grind yoghurt in a wrought-iron mortar with a pestle. “Acidic yoghurt when so ground, absorbs iron, and this iron-fortified yoghurt has been an effective cure for anaemia in south India for generations,” writes Das. Mahapatra, too, insists that cooking her meals in cast-iron cookware, especially the lohar kadai, has greatly benefited her health.

“I have swapped almost all of my non-stick cookware for cast-iron ones,” says culinary author Smita Hegde Deo. In her Mumbai kitchen, she makes her dosas on a cast-iron tawa. Her appe patram (mould), is also made of cast iron, while she cooks her fish curry in a clay pot. “I recently inherited a slightly concave cast-iron tawa that my grandmother used for making fish. It yields far better results than the non-stick pan I used to use,” says Deo.

One of the prime factors driving this revival spree is a hankering for tastes, flavours and textures from the past that modern cooks have struggled to replicate with their cutting-edge culinary devices. For instance, old-timers would insist that spices or chutneys ground on a grinding stone can never be replicated by an electronic mixer. “The reason is simple — the grinding stone generates little heat during the grinding process keeping not only the flavours but also the colour, essential oils, etc., intact,” says chef Amninder Sandhu, whose gas-free kitchen at her Mumbai restaurant Arth boasts everything from a sil batta to sandpit and angithis.

The recent focus on regional cuisines and domestic kitchens, championed by food bloggers and chefs alike, has further strengthened the case for traditional utensils — every cuisine heavily depends on its own classic cookware.

(Priyadarshini Chatterjee is a freelance journalist and food blogger)

