10 favourite Indian veggies that aren't Indian at all
Discover 10 delicious vegetables commonly associated with Indian cuisine, which may surprise you with their non-Indian origins. Here are 10 Indian vegetables that are not Indian at all.
India is known for its rich and diverse cuisine that has been influenced by various cultures over the centuries. Many of the dishes that we consider Indian today have their roots in other countries.
Potatoes (Solanum tuberosum)
Potatoes, the beloved starchy vegetable found in countless Indian dishes like Aloo Gobi and Biryani, are actually native to the Andes region of South America. Introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 17th century, potatoes have since become an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine, adding a comforting texture and subtle flavour to a wide range of dishes.
Tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum)
Tomatoes, often considered a quintessential ingredient in Indian cooking, were originally cultivated in Central and South America. Introduced to India by the Portuguese, tomatoes have found their way into curries, chutneys, and other delightful Indian preparations. Their tangy and juicy nature adds depth and flavour to various dishes.
Chillies (Capsicum annuum)
Chillies, known for their fiery kick, are a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine. While they are synonymous with the flavours of India, chillies were actually brought to India by the Portuguese during the colonial era. Since then, they have become an integral part of Indian cooking, infusing dishes with their distinctive heat and enhancing the overall flavour profile.
Okra (Abelmoschus esculentus)
Okra, commonly known as “lady’s finger” in India, has a rich history in Indian cooking. However, this nutritious and slimy vegetable is native to Africa and was introduced to India during the transatlantic slave trade. Okra’s unique texture and mild flavour make it a popular ingredient in dishes like Bhindi Masala and Sambar.
Cauliflower (Brassica oleracea)
Cauliflower, a versatile and widely used vegetable in Indian cuisine, has its origins in the Mediterranean region. Introduced to India during the colonial era, cauliflower has become a beloved ingredient in curries, stir-fries, and even vegetarian biryanis. Its delicate taste and ability to absorb flavours make it a versatile choice for Indian chefs.
Carrots (Daucus carota)
Carrots, with their vibrant orange colour and sweet flavour, are often featured in Indian dishes like Gajar Ka Halwa and mixed vegetable curries. Despite their popularity in Indian cuisine, carrots were originally cultivated in Central Asia and were introduced to India through the Silk Road trade. Today, they are an essential part of Indian cooking, adding colour, taste, and nutrition to various preparations.
Cabbage (Brassica oleracea var. capitata)
Cabbage, known for its crunchy texture and distinct taste, is another vegetable that found its way into Indian cuisine through foreign influence. Originating from Europe and Asia, cabbage arrived in India during the colonial period and has since become a key ingredient in dishes like Cabbage Thoran and Gobi Manchurian.
Broccoli
Broccoli is a relatively new addition to Indian cuisine but has gained popularity over recent years. It was introduced to India by expats who missed their favourite vegetable from back home 3.
Corn
Corn is another vegetable that is commonly used in Indian cooking. It was introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century 1.
Capsicum
Capsicum, also known as bell peppers or sweet peppers, is a popular vegetable in Indian cuisine and is used in dishes such as paneer tikka and stuffed capsicum. However, capsicum is not native to India and was introduced to the country by the Portuguese 2.
