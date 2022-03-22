The Kashmir Files, Hindu genocides in India and the Leftist propaganda machinery

It is time to set the record straight and expose the lies of the Indian and Western jihadi-communist-missionary-intellectual communes and rebut them

The film, The Kashmir Files, by Vivek Agnihotri has unlocked a Pandora’s box. The skeletons of crimes against Hindus have returned to haunt the country’s academia, journalists and even filmmakers. The director’s effort to put facts on celluloid has paved the way for creating films on all Hindu genocides that occurred in Bharat's history. A Malayali film director has already revealed plans to make a film on the Moplah Hindu massacre, which prompted Dr KB Hedgewar to part ways with the Congress and start the RSS. Veer Savarkar and Dr Hedgewar were so pained by Gandhi’s Khilafat agitation and the Moplah genocide that they decided it was time to fight the enemy inside first.

The Islamic-Leftist commune in India has the tendency to whitewash the atrocities on Hindus and instead paint the latter as the perpetrators of violence on minorities. The Gujarat riots, for instance, would be discussed threadbare without ever mentioning the Godhra killings that was the trigger point for the 2002 violence. For these intellectuals, Hindu lives do not matter. They would obsessively look for minority persecution and create one when there would be none. The truth is that Hindus have been killed throughout history, from the time of the Muslim invasion of India to the present day.

The Kashmiri Hindu genocide was also painted likewise. It was propagated that only a few hundred Hindus were killed, whereas over 15,000 Muslims were killed in Kashmir in the course of Hindu exodus. This narrative is still being pushed by those stakeholders, trying to put the onus on the BJP for supporting the then VP Singh-led government. The truth is that VP Singh had assumed charge just a month before the incident. Such a mass exodus cannot be planned and executed in a month’s time.

***

Also Read

The Kashmir Files moment: When communists killed thousands of untouchables in Bengal but no one talked about it

‘The Kashmir Files’ opens up wounds that never healed

After The Kashmir Files, revisiting Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'sanitised' version on Kashmiri Pandits exodus in Shikara

Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: 'I wanted to make a film about people who did not pick up guns'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri deactivates his Twitter account ahead of The Kashmir Files release; here’s why

Watch: Trailer of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty

***

Amid such a misinformation war being waged against Hindus, let us discuss the genocides that have taken place in India over the last 30 years:

In 1990, Jammu and Kashmir saw the massacre of Hindu Pandits in the Valley. The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) has placed the number of Kashmiri Hindus killed by Muslims in the valley at 399 during 1989-90. This was a state-sponsored genocide backed by Farooq Abdullah’s government, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed being the Union Home Minister at that time. Of the 75,343 Kashmiri Pandit families in January 1990, more than 70,000 fled between 1990 and 1992.

In the year 1993, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, was rocked by a series of bomb blasts by Islamist terrorists. It was a series of 12 terrorist bombings that took place in Mumbai on 12 March 1993. The single-day attacks resulted in the deaths of 257 Hindus and 1,400 injuries.

On 14 February 1998, Islamist terrorists bombed Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. A total of 58 Hindus were killed and over 200 injured in the 12 bomb attacks in 11 places — all within a 12-km radius.

The Godhra train burning took place in the morning of 27 February 2002, in which 58 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were torched to death while asleep inside S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express train by a Muslim mob. This was the trigger point of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The fact is that a total of 1,157 people were killed, 257 of them being Hindus. Now we can decide whether it was Muslim genocide or Hindu genocide. It is critical to discuss that the Muslims who burned 58 Hindus alive were not terrorists but residents of a slum by the train track. Those involved in rioting were also not terrorists. Then how was it decided to be a Muslim genocide?

On 24 September 2002, two Muslim terrorists attacked the Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir complex in the capital city of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, killing 33 Hindu devotees and injuring more than 80.

The Kaluchak massacre was a terrorist attack on 14 May 2002, near the town of Kaluchak in Jammu and Kashmir. Three Muslim terrorists attacked a HRTC bus from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to Jammu and killed seven Hindus. After that, they entered the family quarters of the Army and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, killing 23 Hindus, including 10 children, eight women, and five Army men. The ages of the children killed ranged from 4 to 10 years old. A total of 34 people were injured.

The 2005 Jaunpur train bombing occurred on 28 July, when Islamist terrorists detonated an explosive device in a coach of the Shramjeevi Express train from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Shramjeevi Express train was moving between Jaunpur and Delhi when, at 5.15 pm, a sudden explosion tore through one of the carriages. Thirteen Hindus were killed in the blast or died later from their injuries. A further 50 people required medical treatment, including several who underwent amputations.

Three blasts ripped through the national capital just two days before Diwali on 29 October 2005, killing 67 Hindus and injuring over 200. The Islamist terrorists had planted bombs in bags at the busiest markets of Sarojini Nagar and Paharganj inside a DTC bus.

In March 2006, Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world and a pious place for the Sanatani people, witnessed a series of bombings by Islamist terrorists in which at least 28 Hindus were reportedly killed and 101 injured. Terrorists planted bombs at the famous Sankatmochan Mandir in March 2006. This attack killed 22 people.

On 13 March 2008, Jaipur saw a series of bomb blasts by Islamist terrorists. These were a series of nine synchronised bomb blasts that took place within a span of fifteen minutes at different locations in the capital city of Rajasthan. Official reports confirm 63 Hindus dead and 216 or more injured.

On 26 July 2008, 56 Hindus were killed and 246 injured after 20 explosions ripped through Ahmedabad. In Delhi, synchronised blasts at five places on 13 September that year led to 20 deaths and injuries to over 200 people. A court recently sentenced 38 Muslim convicts to death, and another 12 were sentenced to life.

The 2008 Assam bombings occurred on October 30 in Guwahati markets and the surrounding area of western Assam. Reports indicated as many as eighteen bombs went off, causing at least 81 deaths and 470 injuries.

Ten Pakistani Muslims associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the Muslim terrorists were killed during the attacks. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor, was executed in November 2012.

The 2011 Mumbai bombings were a series of three coordinated bomb explosions at different locations in Mumbai by Muslim terrorists on 13 July (between 18:54 and 19:06 IST). The blasts occurred at the Opera House, at Zaveri Bazaar, and at Dadar West localities, leaving 26 Hindus killed and 130 injured.

The 2011 Delhi bombing took place in the Indian capital Delhi on 7 September outside Gate No. 5 of the Delhi High Court. The blast killed 15 people and injured 79.

On 21 February 2013, at around 19:00 IST, two blasts occurred in the city of Hyderabad. The bombs that exploded were planted by Islamist terrorists in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area, within 100 metres of each other. The blasts killed 18 Hindus and left at least 119 injured.

On 27 October 27a series of bomb blasts rocked Patna, Bihar, at a massive election rally for BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi. Of the estimated 300,000 participants at the "Hunkar" rally, six Hindus were killed and 85 others were injured in eight bomb blasts planted by Muslims. Modi was their target.

The 2016 Pampore attack was an attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba on 25 June near the Frestabal area of Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight officers died and about 22 people were injured.

The 2016 Uri attack was carried out on 18 September by four Jaish terrorists against an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Nineteen Indian soldiers were killed in the attack, and 19-30 others were injured. It was reported by the BBC as “the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades”.

On 10 July 2017, the first Monday of the month of Shravana, the most pious month for Hindus, eight Hindu pilgrims on the way to Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in a terrorist attack. The Hindu pilgrims mostly belonged to the Indian state of Gujarat. Seven people were killed and at least 18 people were injured in the attack.

The 2019 Pulwama attack occurred on 14 February, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne Muslim suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel as well as the perpetrator, Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local Kashmiri youth from the Pulwama district. Around 35 soldiers were injured.

It is crystal clear from the above account that all these Islamist attacks were well conceived and executed to kill Hindus. Whereas the aftermath of the Godhra killings was an impromptu retaliatory reaction by Hindu society, these terror cases were well planned and orchestrated. But for our Left-dominated intelligentsia, Hindu lives don’t seem to matter. It is time to set the record straight and expose the lies of the Indian and Western jihadi-communist-missionary-intellectual communes and rebut them.

The writer is Research Scholar, NIT Surat. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.