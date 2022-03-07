'There are so many stories about India that reflect everything but the truth. We have always shown Kashmir as a haven of terrorism, but that’s not the only truth. I wanted to show the reality,' says Vivek Agnihotri.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently awaiting the release of his film The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, and is inspired by true events. It stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. The Kashmir File is set to release on 11 March 2022, in theatres.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Vivek Agnihotri speaks about The Kashmir Files, his journey, the message he wants to give through his films, and more. Excerpts:

Tell us something about The Kashmir Files. What made you work on it?

A lot of people ask me what made me work on The Kashmir Files, and I appreciate it, but why does no one ask directors who make love stories or action thrillers this question. Everybody is concerned about humanity will make such films. In India, however, we believe that nobody makes such stories, and it’s not normal if someone is doing that. There are so many stories about India that reflect everything but the truth. The film is a medium that shows you a story in audio-video format, and people get to understand the pain and suffering of people. We have always shown Kashmir as a haven of terrorism, but that’s not the only truth. I wanted to show the reality. I decided to make a film about people who did not pick up guns or abuse anyone, educated their children.

What was the research like? When did you realise that there was enough material on Kashmir Genocide that it could become a feature-length film?

Pallavi [Joshi] and I decided to do separate research. Whatever we know about Kashmir is through the politicians, but have no idea about the reality. We decided to interview more than 700 victims of the Kashmir Genocide from all across the world. We listened to and recorded their stories for two years. We had swollen eyes every time we heard a story. I was not crying because someone was killed. I was crying on myself. It was self-pity – I thought to myself how it is even possible that so many people were killed, women were raped, their breasts were cut, and no one talks about it. Pallavi and I decided to not get into politics, and tell a human story that was never heard.

How did you go about the casting?

We wanted actors who surrender to the character and give their best. If I tell Mithun Chakraborty to not shave for six months and he has to sacrifice getting other roles, he would do it. He is willing to sacrifice for what he believes in. The same is the case with Anupam Kher. He believes in telling the truth. I am working with good people with a good soul. I might have lost the opportunity to work with the stars, but I gained this. No creative person can complain about working with such good actors.

How challenging has making this film been?

When didn’t even know if we’ll be making a film, or documentary, or a series. There came a time when I thought if nothing will happen, I’ll release it on my social media platforms. We divided our research work, but during the process, we couldn’t help and cried our eyes out. Almost every victim told us that this is the first time someone is asking them about their sufferings. They don’t even discuss it in their family as they don’t want to let their kids know their stories. It’s a terrible feeling to hear all of it. There is a dialogue where someone asks – "Why didn’t they speak up?" and Mithun Chakraborty replies – "Toote hue log bolte nahi, unhe suna jaata hai" [Broken people cannot talk, you make an effort to listen to them]. That is my message.

You have been receiving death threats, and had to leave Twitter. Why do you think that is happening? Does it scare you in any way?

It doesn’t scare me but I am concerned. The media has to follow the rules else their careers will be destroyed. We suffer from a colonial mindset. They can kill me but cannot break me.

The bigger media sharks start avoiding films like The Kashmir Files. They don’t write about it, review it – can you do that to a Taapsee Pannu or Rajkummar Rao or Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan films?

Do you feel satisfied when you look back at your journey?

If you ever meet Pallavi personally, we are the most chilled-out people. We enjoy life – it’s a one-time gift, and we cherish it. About 10 years ago, we decided to create a system where we had unconditional relations, and we did that with The Tashkent Files. We help kids who want to make it big in films.

What is that message you want to give to the world with The Kashmir Files?

We have learned the definition of humanity but that’s not all. We are told to believe certain things. I wanted to show what happens when humanity is absent in The Kashmir Files – you lose cultural diversity.

From Chocolate to The Tashkent Files, and now The Kahmir Files, how has your approach to filmmaking evolved?

You should check my Twitter. From using hashtags like Urban Naxals till 2010 to using I am Buddha, creative consciousness – I have evolved into a spiritual person. I want to make young people creative. I don’t care about who is listening to me or thinks of me.

What are your expectations from the film?

For two years, I fought with the system to release it in theatres. I got many offers from OTT platforms like Netflix. They offered me vulgar money, and that would have made me richer. But I wanted people to experience the film in theatres first. I want this film to succeed a little, and if it can encourage and give hope to people in society to come up and make such films, my job will be done. I want it to work so that others can also make such beautiful and real films.

What is next for you?

I am working on another theme for the last couple of years. It will be complete by April, then I’ll start working on the script. I am working on The Delhi Files, which will be the last part of this trilogy. The Tashkent Files spoke about Right To Truth, The Kashmir Files will speak about The Right To Justice, and The Delhi Files will be speaking about Right To Life.

The Kashmir Files is slated to release this Friday on 11 March in cinemas.

