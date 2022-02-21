The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community

The trailer for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been released today, 21 February. The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s, will release on 11 March.

The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Farooq Malik and Bhasha Sumbali.

The trailer shifts between present-day and the 1990s, when the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits occurred. The 3.30-minute trailer boasts of emotional performances from its cast, particularly from Chakraborty, Joshi and Kher.

The Kashmir Files features Kumaar as a young Kashmiri Pandit who is forced to confront what happened to his community in the past and reconcile it with recent events in the state. “32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide”, states the caption of the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

The Kashmir Files is directed and written by Agnihotri. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Pallavi Joshi, Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal, Tej Narayan Agrawal, Mayank Singhania and by Jaya Prakash Rao Dhote.

The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes in the 90s.

Agnihotri will also be directing The Delhi Files, the third and final part of his trilogy concerning untold stories of independent India.

His last directorial release was the film The Tashkent Files, which revolved around the circumstances surrounding former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Tripathi, Pallavi Joshi and Shweta Basu Prasad.