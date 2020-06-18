Sushant Singh Rajput death: After Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty records statement with Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty reached the Bandra police station on Thursday (18 June) to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

Chakraborty was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

She reached the police station around 11.30 am, the official said.

Mumbai: Actor and #SushantSinghRajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra Police Station; she has been called for interrogation by police, in connection with Sushant's suicide case. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput. His father KK Singh told the police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Rajput's depression.

The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's depression.

So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 June.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

The provisional postmortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The actor had appeared in a number of acclaimed films, including Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Rajput's last big-screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore.

Meanwhile, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a criminal complaint against eight members of the film industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor, in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669