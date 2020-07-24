Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police likely to record Kangana Ranaut's statement, official confirms

On 3 July, the police had tried to summon Kangana Ranaut back to Mumbai from her hometown Manali in order to record her statement.

Mumbai Police, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, is likely to record a statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, an official said on late Thursday evening.

But no formal intimation has been sent to her yet, he added.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on 14 June, in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. During the initial investigation, Mumbai Police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

After the actor's death, Ranaut lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that Rajput was its victim.

Most recently, in an interview with Times of India, Ranaut claims Ankita Lokhande, her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star, said Rajput "could not take so much humiliation." She added Lokhande said Rajput was "exactly like" Ranaut in their demeanour. The only difference Lokhande said the actors had is that while Rajput "wanted to be accepted," Ranaut got over her urge for the same quickly.

Speaking about the criticism that Ranaut is using Rajput to fight her personal battles, Ranaut asserted, "Yes, it is about Sushant, but it is also about my life, because these people are still ganging up on me."

On 3 July, the police had tried to summon Ranaut back to the city and record her statement, the police official said. Ranaut, who is currently in Manali, might give her statement through email, said another police official.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actress Sanjana Sanghi, film critic Rajeev Masand and Ssandip Singh, among others.

Rajput’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement in connection with the case at the Versova Police Station on Saturday.

The police has also recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into Rajput's, a senior official said. Their “statements were recorded over the last three-four days” by the Bandra police, which is probing the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The late actor was consulting these mental health professionals, and hence their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe, the police said. Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019, they said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669