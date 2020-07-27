Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mahesh Bhatt to record statement with Mumbai Police, says Anil Deshmukh

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, may have led to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Besides him, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so, the minister said.

"Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two," Deshmukh had told reporters, according to Press Trust of India.

Times of India further states that Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta has also been summoned by the police regarding this case, while Johar's manager Reshma Shetty has already spoken with the police.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, may have led to the actor's death.

"Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement," the minister said.

After Rajput's suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim.

According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali.

Deshmukh said that police have so far recorded statements of 37 people in connection with the case.

They include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Rajput's co-actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on 14 June, in what the police claimed was a case of suicide.

The actor has starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669