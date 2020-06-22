You are here:
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Complaint filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court; Siddharth Pitani records statement

India FP Staff Jun 22, 2020 09:06:52 IST

Almost a week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a complaint has been filed against his close friend Rhea Chakraborty at a court in Bihar, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The allegation states that Chakraborty, who was known to be involved with the late actor romantically, abetted the actor's death by suicide.

Kundar Kumar, who resides in Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed the petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The first hearing of the case is scheduled for 24 June.

Sushant Singh Rajput. Image from Twitter

Chakraborty was also questioned by Mumbai police authorities over Rajput's death.

The news comes days after a similar complaint was registered against Bollywood's A-list actors and producers including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor on grounds that they had allegedly boycotted Rajput from their projects, which in turn has been cited as a probable reason for the actor's demise.

As per a Times of India report, Rajput's close friend Siddharth Pitani was also called in for questioning as he was seen leaving the Bandra police station in Mumbai on Sunday.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 June.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

The provisional post-mortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The actor had appeared in a number of acclaimed films, including Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Rajput's last big-screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore.

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 09:06:52 IST



