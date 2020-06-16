You are here:
Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Ranvir Shorey calls out 'self-appointed gatekeepers of Bollywood' on Twitter

India FP Trending Jun 16, 2020 11:16:29 IST

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passing away by suicide on 14 June had rattled everyone in the country. It had also sparked the age-old topic of nepotism and the difficulty of an outsider to rise in the industry.

Celebrities like Shekhar Kapur, Gulshan Devaiah, and Anubhav Sinha have hinted at the contribution of the “Bollywood privilege club” in the actor’s death.

The latest celebrity to shine some light on the “self-appointed gatekeepers of Bollywood” is actor Ranvir Shorey. The Angrezi Medium actor wrote a series of tweets on the “inherited privilege” that the elite club of Bollywood enjoys and gets to decide who will be a star.

Multiple tweets by Shorey, that were shared on Monday, have gone viral on Twitter.

Read Shorey's tweets below

Elaborating on the so-called 'gatekeepers' of the film industry, Shorey wrote that it was time something was said about the “games they play, and their two facedness” and the “power they wield with zero accountability”.

 

Speaking to Times of India earlier, Shorey had spoken in detail about his Sonchiriya co-star. Recalling how Sushant was “very fond of astronomy”, Shorey had admitted that he knew how “fickle and ruthless” Bollywood can be at times.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 11:16:29 IST



