Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Kedarnath's Abhishek Kapoor offer condolences

Close friends and filmmakers Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and director Shekhar Kapur on Monday paid tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling him an exceptionally gifted talent whose passing away is unfortunate.

TV star-turned-Bollywood leading man Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

In a post on Instagram, Chhabra, who has directed Rajput's upcoming romantic drama Dil Bechara, said the actor was like a brother to him.

Here is Chhabra's post

🙏🏽 bhai mera pic.twitter.com/w4COeU773i — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 15, 2020

Kapoor, who had helmed the actor's two successful films, his big-screen debut Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath, posted on Sunday how Rajput's death has left him "shocked and saddened."

Here is Kapoor's post

Bachchan posted a note on Twitter, praising Rajput for his "sheer brilliance" as an artiste.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor recalled watching Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and described the biopic "dressed with remarkable moments of his performance".

In one of their meetings, Bachchan recalled, when he had asked Rajput how he managed to give that iconic shot of the cricketer hitting a six to make India win the 2011 World Cup, the actor had revealed he watched the original video a hundred times.

Here is Bachchan's post

T 3563 - In memorial Sushant : DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why .. Why .. Why .. (cont) https://t.co/uCOUjTIbyn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2020

Shekhar Kapur, who had come close to working with Rajput in his ambitious film Paani, said he knew the pain the actor was going through in the last six months.

Here is Kapur's tweet

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Rajput's breakout show Pavitra Rishta, posted a video montage of their pictures.

Here are Ekta Kapoor's tweets

All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to you with few of our pictures! This made me think if we really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know people or do we just judge the ones who don’t follow norms! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/jzcvVWrw7O — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 15, 2020

You never spoke about your next hit but always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! (2/3) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 15, 2020

From you being spotted at prithvi cafe by the Balaji team for TV to you becoming India’s brightest star you did it all! We will celebrate you everyday! Hope you are with your mom now who you missed so much! (3/3) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 15, 2020

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, his Sonchiriya co-star, said she was "shocked" with the news.

Read Pednekar's post below

Rest in Peace my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR pic.twitter.com/qvP4cwpGwm — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 15, 2020

Actor Mohit Raina, another TV star who turned to Bollywood, said he took the plunge from the small screen with Rajput as an inspiration.

Read Raina's post here

I took the Plunge from TV taking you as my inspiration . You inspired millions,I know you tried hard to inspire yourself . hope you find peace now my friend SSR 💔 ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/HwCRzrIFCi — mohit raina (@mohituraina) June 14, 2020

Arjun Kapoor shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Rajput after the actor's Kedarnath released in 2018.

Here is Arjun Kapoor's post

(Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: The unspoken hierarchies in Bollywood and what it means to be an 'outsider')

(With inputs from agencies)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669