Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Kedarnath's Abhishek Kapoor offer condolences

India FP Staff Jun 16, 2020 09:58:13 IST

Close friends and filmmakers Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and director Shekhar Kapur on Monday paid tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling him an exceptionally gifted talent whose passing away is unfortunate.

TV star-turned-Bollywood leading man Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

In a post on Instagram, Chhabra, who has directed Rajput's upcoming romantic drama Dil Becharasaid the actor was like a brother to him.

Here is Chhabra's post

Kapoor, who had helmed the actor's two successful films, his big-screen debut Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath, posted on Sunday how Rajput's death has left him "shocked and saddened." 

 Here is Kapoor's post

Bachchan posted a note on Twitter, praising Rajput for his "sheer brilliance" as an artiste.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor recalled watching Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and described the biopic "dressed with remarkable moments of his performance".

In one of their meetings, Bachchan recalled, when he had asked Rajput how he managed to give that iconic shot of the cricketer hitting a six to make India win the 2011 World Cup, the actor had revealed he watched the original video a hundred times.

Here is Bachchan's post

Shekhar Kapur, who had come close to working with Rajput in his ambitious film Paani, said he knew the pain the actor was going through in the last six months.

Here is Kapur's tweet

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Rajput's breakout show Pavitra Rishta, posted a video montage of their pictures.

Here are Ekta Kapoor's tweets

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, his Sonchiriya co-star, said she was "shocked" with the news.

Read Pednekar's post below

Actor Mohit Raina, another TV star who turned to Bollywood, said he took the plunge from the small screen with Rajput as an inspiration.

Read Raina's post here

Arjun Kapoor shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Rajput after the actor's Kedarnath released in 2018.

Here is Arjun Kapoor's post

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace. A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

(Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: The unspoken hierarchies in Bollywood and what it means to be an 'outsider')

(With inputs from agencies)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 09:58:13 IST



