Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Saif Ali Khan criticises Bollywood for hypocrisy, gaining mileage from tragedy

Saif Ali Khan recently commented on social media posts from the Hindi film industry after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June.

In an interview to Times of India, Khan said the news of Rajput’s death "just awful". He also hit out at people who are "talking rubbish "on social media during the time of the tragedy.

“There are so many people who’ve made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow’s tragedy, you know, whether it’s to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance. So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media, and it’s just embarrassing, really, I think,” Khan said.

The actor added that a day of silence or introspection would be a better tribute to Rajput than "an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him, and people who famously don’t care about anybody else."

Khan further said Bollywood was "famously competitive", and those pretending to care for Rajput was a sign of "ultimate hypocrisy" and an "insult" to the dead.

Ranvir Shorey wrote a series of tweets on the “inherited privilege” that the elite club of Bollywood enjoys and gets to decide who will be a star. Shekhar Kapur, Gulshan Devaiah, and Anubhav Sinha too had hinted at the contribution of the “Bollywood privilege club” in the untimely passing of Rajput.

