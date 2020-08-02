Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery's statement

Rumi Jaffery was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, an officer from Bihar Police team said.

A team of Bihar Police, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement in Mumbai on Saturday, 1 August.

"During Sushant's last days, Rumi Jaffery was close to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty. So, we have recorded his statement," an officer, from Bihar Police team, said.

However, the police officials said they could not reveal any details regarding the progress of the case just yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Earlier, Bihar Police had written an application to Mumbai's Bandra Police asking them to hand over and share all documents related to Rajput's alleged suicide case. The Bandra Police officials have said that they would respond soon, informed Bihar Police.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

"Our team is in Mumbai and our Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and he assured that they will cooperate," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday.

"They are also waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, then they will provide us all documents," he added.

The four-member Bihar police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, 29 July, to probe the 'abetment to suicide' case registered against Rajput's friend, actress Chakraborty, and others in Patna.

"Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor's friends, colleagues, and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons- Rajput's sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends, and colleagues," the official said.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June.

(With inputs from agencies)

