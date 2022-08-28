Twin Towers demolition largely successful, says Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari; residents heave sigh of relief

Residents heaved a sigh of relief after officials declared that there appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the structures that were brought down

New Delhi: The Supertech twin towers demolition was largely successful and the adjoining buildings of Emerald Court and ATS Village are expected to get safety clearance soon for residents to return home by 6:30 pm, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The blast has largely been successful. Teams of Edifice, CBRI (Central Building Research Institute), Jet Demolitions making a physical inspection of the site to see if any leftover explosives are there,” Maheshwari told reporters.

“The demolition waste is largely within the site. Some debris spilled over to the road, while a little went towards the ATS Village wall also,” she said.

“The plumes of dust, as seen by all of us, dissipated immediately. All our anti-smog guns, mechanical sweeping machines, water tankers and sprinklers were pressed into service immediately,” the senior IAS officer said.

Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in sometime.#TwinTowers @rituias2003 @noida_authority pic.twitter.com/TOyCNJodIh — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) August 28, 2022

Maheshwari said once the safety clearance for the two residential societies is issued, cleaning those premises would begin there.

Cooking gas and power supply will resume shortly and residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will be allowed to move into their residences after 6.30 pm, Maheshwari said.

Noida Twin Towers demolition: No damage to adjacent buildings

There appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida which were demolished Sunday afternoon on the Supreme Court's directions, officials said.

"Twin towers demolition successful. No structural damage to adjacent buildings. Physical site inspection on," Edifice's Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.

Don't Miss: WATCH | Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Once tallest towers of India now reduced to rubble

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Love Kumar said, "No report of damage to nearby buildings after Supertech demolition. Structural audit is underway."

Residents relieved

Residents heaved a sigh of relief after officials declared that there appeared to be no damage to the buildings adjacent to the structures that were brought down.

Sarita, a resident of Emerald court, shifted to Delhi temporarily on Saturday night ahead of the demolition.

"I moved to Delhi for the demolition and we will return on Sunday night. Prima facie, it appears that there's no damage to our buildings. We have been told that the authorities will check the area first and then, let us in," Sarita said.

Must Read: Here's why India's tallest structure Noida Supertech Twin Towers was demolished

Ekta Gupta, another resident of the society, said they have been informed by the authorities that there was no damage to their buildings following which they are planning return to their society after 6:30 pm.

"I am relieved to know that there is no damage to our building. We will be going back in the evening after 6:30 pm on Sunday. We were provided accommodation at a nearby society," she said.

Another resident, Gauri Grover, who moved to the temporary accommodation provided by the Silver City society, said she was informed by the security staff that their buildings were not damaged.

"I am relieved. We covered our entire house and we kept our valuables inside. My husband is in merchant navy and son is away at his grandparents. I was alone at home. We saw the building collapse from the terrace of Silver City, she said.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the demolition. Edifice had hired South Africa's Jet Demolitions for its expertise.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was appointed by the Supreme Court as technical expert for the project.

Also Read: No deviation from plan, made full payment to Noida Authority: Supertech plays blame game ahead of twin towers demolition

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

The Noida Authority oversaw the demolition of the twin towers on Sunday, nine years after a residents association went to the apex court over the illegally built multi-storeyed structure. A series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was hired by Supertech for the task. Edifice collaborated with South African experts Jet Demolitions for the job.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.