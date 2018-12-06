'Subodh Kumar Singh reason behind Bulandshahr violence': Accused Shikhar Agarwal blames UP cop for riots, says he threatened to kill

Shikhar Agarwal, who is one of the accused in the Bulandshahr violence case, has released a video in which he is seen blaming slain Uttar Pradesh police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh for the alleged cow slaughter violence in the district. The video surfaced as chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with Singh's family in Lucknow. Adityanath declared a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family. However, Singh's sister said, "We do not want money. The chief minister only keeps saying 'cow, cow, cow'."

Agarwal, in the video, claims that it was Singh who created tension in the public over the dead cow carcasses after stopping Agarwal and his aides from taking them to the Chingrawathi police station to file an FIR over the alleged cow slaughter. In the video, Agarwal claims that Singh threatened to kill him and his aides and he later conveyed the same to ADG Avinash Chandra Maurya. He also says that Singh was present at the site of the incident throughout and was not called-in later, as the Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES in Subodh Kumar Singh's murder case here

Agarwal has also accused Singh of being "corrupt" and "siding with the Muslim community" to perpetuate attack on cows (which he refers to as "mothers" in the video).

On Wednesday, local Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, who is the suspected conspirator behind Monday's mob violence in Bulandshahr had also released a video statement claiming innocence. In the undated video doing rounds on social media, Yogesh claimed that the death of the police inspector and civilian and the protests in Bulandshahr were different incidents that occurred at different locations, and that he had no connection with the death of Singh, a Station House Officer of the Siyana Police Station, in any way.

Both Agarwal and Shah are among those booked for inciting violence and resorting to vandalism in Bulandshahr on Monday allegedly over cow slaughter. They were named in an FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police against at least 80 people. However, so far, the police has arrested only four suspects in connection with the violence and murders.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the violence in Bulandshahr and the circumstances that led to the clashes and also to identify the perpetrators and groups involved. The state government said it was also focusing on uncovering a possible "political conspiracy" behind leaving out animal carcasses in a state where the practice is banned and the slaughter of a cow remains a highly emotive issue.

The violent clashes between the police and villagers of Mahaw ensued on Monday after an alleged case of illegal cow slaughter resulted in the death of the 47-year-old police inspector and a 21-year-old civilian.