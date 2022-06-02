Sonia Gandhi in isolation after testing COVID positive; Congress assures her appearance before ED on 8 June
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi had developed mild fever and COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday evening and on testing, she has been found to be positive for the virus
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19. She has isolated herself, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday.
The report of Sonia Gandhi's health comes just days before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the Congress president and her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. She has to appear for questioning in the money laundering case before the ED on 8 June.
Surjewala, however, said that the Congress president will appear before ED on 8 June, as informed by the party earlier. "We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," he added.
The Congress general secretary further said that Sonia Gandhi had developed mild fever and COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday evening and on testing, she has been found to be positive for the virus.
"Congress President, Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders and activists over last week, some of whom have been found COVID positive," Surjewala said.
Meanwhile, India reported 35.22 per cent rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The country logged 3,712 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Thursday morning.
