India sees 35.22% rise in daily COVID-19 cases, 3,712 test positive in last 24 hours

Most new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Maharashtra. The state logged 1,081 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise after 24 February

India has reported 35.22 per cent rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said that the country logged 3,712 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the health ministry update stated that the country registered 2,745 cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has gone up to 0.84 per cent, from 0.60 per cent a day ago. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.67 per cent.

Maharashtra reported maximum number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country in last 24 hours. The state logged 1,081 fresh infections, the highest daily rise after 24 February, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 (78 lakh 88 thousand 1 hundred and 67).

The new COVID-19 infection count in Tamil Nadu has surpassed the 100 mark, with the state registering 139 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

There has been an increase of 1,123 cases in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. India now has 19,509 active cases of COVID-19. As per the health ministry, active cases stand at 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,584 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,20,394 (4 crore 26 lakh 20 thousand 3 hundred and 94). The national recovery rate currently is at 98.74 per cent.

The country saw five deaths due to COVID-19 on a single day, the ministry informed on Thursday. The total casualties due to coronavirus in India has now increased to 5,24,641 (5 lakh 24 thousand 6 hundred and 41).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,41,989 (4 lakh 41 thousand 9 hundred and 89) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, total of 85,13,38,595 (85 lakh 13 lakh 38 thousand 5 hundred and 95) COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India.

India started vaccinating its population against COVID-19 from 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 193.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

In the last 24 hours, 12,44,298 (12 lakh 44 thousand 2 hundred and 98) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to the eligible beneficiaries across the country.

