ED summons Congress' Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on the said date if required but the party will write to the probe agency seeking some accommodation for Rahul
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summon to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and the party MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case.
At a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on 8 June, but the party will write to the probe agency seeking some accommodation for Rahul Gandhi. The notice was served to both the party leaders by the ED few days ago.
News agency PTI quoted officials saying that the ED wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Singhvi further said there is no evidence of money laundering or of any money exchange. "The party will face every 'puppet agencies' like ED, CBI, IT. We are not scared or get intimidated by such 'cheap tactics," he added.
The Congress leader said that the ruling BJP is using "puppet" agencies to intimidate political opponents.
"National Herald has a history that goes back to independence days. In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the government didn't like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case," Singhvi said.
The Congress leader further claimed that "this is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems."
He further said that all opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah are under the attacks from central agencies.
The National Herald case pertains to the alleged assets misappropriation of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.
In April this year, the investigating body quizzed former Union minister Pawan Bansal and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the money laundering probe into the National Herald case.
The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge saga: When an abandoned, mocked scion cries out for Western approval
Rahul Gandhi, an improbable prime minister-in-waiting, will be 52 on the 19 June 2022. It has been eight years since the Congress lost power, reduced to a little over 40 seats in Parliament. He is even challenged to lead the Opposition
Kapil Sibal wants to be charioteer, not the horse
There is scepticism around his move. Yet, like our teen chess prodigy Praggnanandha who has beaten the world chess champion Magnus Carlsen twice, Sibal would be dreaming of doing the same politically. It is the larger political role which drives him now more than winning more cases in the court
Poll analyst and Prashant Kishor’s ex-aide Sunil Kanugolu in Congress’s task force for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Party chief Sonia Gandhi has formed three groups -- political affairs for guidance on key issues, Task Force-2024 to implement the Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp' declaration and one to coordinate the 2 October 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' -- to chart the road ahead