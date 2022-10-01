‘Smallest street vendor has access to digital services’: PM Modi lauds 5G launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the success of Digital India lies in the fact that even the smallest street vendor has access to digital services and attributed that success to the four pillars including cost of device, digital connectivity, data costs and the digital first approach.

“Digital India’s success is based on 4 pillars which include the cost of the device, digital connectivity, data costs and a digital first approach. We worked on all of them,” PM Modi said after launching the 5G mobile telephony services at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Electronics and Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as the top brass of the major telecom firms in the country— Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

“Digital India has given every citizen space. Even the smallest street vendor is using the facility of UPI. The Centre reached citizens without any middlemen, benefits reached beneficiaries directly,” PM Modi said.

Reiterating that New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology but will also play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology, the prime minister said, “The launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. It is a step towards a new era in the country and is the beginning of infinite opportunities. In time to come, India will lead the technological advancements in the world.”

The 5G mobile telephony services were launched by the Prime Minister at the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in the national capital. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Calling it a historic day for 21st century India, PM Modi said that the 5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector.

“People laughed at the idea of becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ but it has been done. It’s taking electronic costs down. In 2014, there were only 2 mobile manufacturing facilities, today that number has increased to over 200 manufacturing facilities,” he said at the launch.

Emphasising that with developments in technology and telecom, India will lead a revolution, the Pm said, “This is not the decade of India, but the century of India.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.