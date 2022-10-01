‘Affordable for every Indian’: Reliance Jio chief Akash Ambani at launch of 5G mobile services

New Delhi: Reliance Jio’s 5G services will be affordable for every Indian beginning with the device to the service, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on Saturday soon after the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 5G mobile telephony services were launched by the Prime Minister at the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in the national capital. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

“Jio plans to cover entire India with its 5G services by December…We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian,” the Ambani scion said at the launch of the new technology at Pragati Maidan.

#WATCH | Delhi: “Jio plans to cover entire India by December…We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian – right from device to service,” says Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani after the launch of #5GServices launch. pic.twitter.com/GvzmJ9XYWN — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Along with his father and business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, who recently take over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm's board, the digital division of Reliance industries, gave the Prime Minister a short walkthrough of the 5G technology to be used in Jio phones and what it would look like to use data at ultra-high-speed come December.

Reliance Jio officials connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This demonstrated how 5G services will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, doing away with the physical distance between them. It also demonstrated the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

“5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision,” an official statement from the organisers of the IMC said.

The country’s largest ever auction of telecom spectrum that was held recently had received a record number of Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio bagging nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid.

