Sidhu Moose Wala funeral: Singer cremated at his village in Moosa, last journey taken out on his favourite tractor

Thousands of fans and supporters gathered and chanted lyrics as the slain Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, was cremated by family amid heavy police security in his village of Moosa

Thousands of people on Tuesday gathered at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab, the native village of Sidhu Moose Wala, to pay their last respect to the singer-politician. Earlier today, his family took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital amid heavy security deployment.

Flanked by fans and supporters, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites began on Tuesday afternoon amid chants of 'Satnam Waheguru' in Punjab's Moosa village.

The cremation of Sidhu Moose Wala took place in his village. The singer-politician was shot dead near his village days after his security cover was downgraded.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

Moose Wala’s body was taken to the cremation ground on his favourite tractor and a trolley. The tractor had been decorated with flowers. His father was accompanied by Congress leaders including Punjab Congress unit chief Raja Warring.

Photos of Sidhu Moose Wala's father before his the singer's funeral surfaced online. He broke down before performing the last rites of his only son.

#WATCH | A huge crowd joins the funeral procession of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa. The last rites of the singer will be performed today. pic.twitter.com/LHkvjrUyVz — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

He was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Scores of mourners, including villagers, noted singers such as Gurdas Mann, and political leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa gathered at Moosewala's residence in Mansa to condole his death as per The Hindustan Times.

Yesterday, Sidhu Moosewala's post-mortem was conducted by the doctors' panels. After a post-mortem conducted by a panel of five doctors, it emerged that 25 bullet wounds were found on his body, officials familiar with the matter said. An official said excessive bleeding could have been the cause of death.

He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. His friend succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent Assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Canada-based Indian-origin gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

With inputs from agencies

