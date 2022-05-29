India

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village

This comes only a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala's

FP Staff May 29, 2022 18:47:35 IST
File image of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on Sunday. News18

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who had only recently joined the Congress, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa village on Sunday.

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala's.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has reacted to Sidhu Moosewala's death

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has offered condolences on Moosewala's death.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema reacts to Sidhu Moosewala's death

Moosewala had joined the Congress last December and had contested the Punjab Assembly election from Mansa. He was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,000 votes.

With input from agencies

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 20:11:05 IST

