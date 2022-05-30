Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's friend, who suffered injuries in firing incident, succumbs

The deceased was one of the two people who were there in the SUV with the Punjabi singer when he was attacked by assailants

Sidhu Moose Wala's friend, who had suffered serious injuries in the firing incident on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was one of the two people who were there in the SUV with the Punjabi singer when he was attacked with bullets by assailants.

On Sunday, Sidhu Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the SUV. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said they reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles.

The senior police officer further informed that 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime.

"There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala," the DGP said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and rushed the all three of them to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead.

DGP Bhawra said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala appeared to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Canadian Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He further informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

The DGP said that the name of Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia.

"This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera's murder," the top police officer said.

Punjab DGP said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala incident and that one of the members of the gang from Canada - Goldy Brar - had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala.

"There is an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang," they said.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu -- all of them residents of Haryana -- had already been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the murder of Middukhera, while Shaganpreet was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.

