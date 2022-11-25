Where did he dispose of Shraddha's body: The questions posed before Aftab during polygraph test

New Delhi: The polygraph test of Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused in killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, lasted for nearly eight hours on Thursday. During this, he was asked if and how he committed the grisly murder, the locations where he hid the evidences, among others.

The polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, started around 11:50 am on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi’s Rohini. He left with the police around 8 pm. A basic medical check-up was conducted where his blood pressure was measured before the main test.

What was Aftab Poonawala asked during the polygraph test?

During the polygraph test, Aftab was questioned about his childhood, his early life, his friends, family and companions, as well as his relationship with Shraddha.

He was also asked about what triggered him to kill his live-in partner, when he committed the murder and the places where he visited to hide the evidences in the case.

Aftab was also asked about the sequence of events that transpired ever since Shraddha and he started dating. He was also questioned about how he decided to dispose the body of his girlfriend after dismembering it into 35 pieces.

He was also asked about the types of weapon he used to chop Shraddha’s body into multiple pieces.

How many questions Aftab was asked during polygraph test?

Aftab was asked around 50 questions. All of them were asked in Hindi, but he chose to answer them in English.

He was cooperative during the test and gave all the answers.

“The results will be analysed and compiled. We will share the observations and report with the police,” an FSL official said.

Earlier, Aftab was taken for pre-analysis questioning but the main test got delayed after he complained of cold and fever.

FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma said that Aftab might be called again for polygraph test.

Following the polygraph test, doctors are all geared up to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aftab at a Delhi hospital.

Aftab’s father quizzed in Shraddha murder case

Aftab’s family is in Delhi and the investigating team probing the murder case questioned his father Amin Poonawala. He was asked about his son’s behaviour, his relationship with Shraddha.

“According to the father, Aftab used to live independently and was aloof. He wouldn’t keep in touch a lot and talk a lot with the family,” a police officer probing the case said.

On Thursday, police said that they found five sharp knives from the couple’s Chhatarpur Pahadi flat. However, the saw allegedly used by Aftab to mutilate Shraddha’s body is yet to be recovered.

The recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

A team of Delhi Police also conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai to search for Shraddha’s mobile phone.

For a week now, the team of cops from the national capital are camping in Vasai area near Mumbai from which Shraddha and Aftab hailed.

Aftab allegedly murdered Shraddha on 18 May, three days after they moved into their flat in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. He then took 10 hours to chop her body into 35 pieces which he later kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the nearby forest areas over several days.

With inputs from agencies

