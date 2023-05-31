Delhi Murder Case: Sahil’s relative says he must meet Sakshi’s fate, will sever all relations

After ruthlessly stabbing 16-year-old Sakshi to death in the Shahbad Dairy area, Sahil sought refuge in his aunt’s house located in the village of Aterna, under the jurisdiction of the Pahasu police station.

Based on interviews with the aunt and other relatives of Sahil, it was revealed that she was left paralyzed with shock upon learning about her nephew’s heinous act and subsequently fainted.

Shamim, also known as Shammo, reportedly came across the distressing video of her nephew’s monstrous deed and expressed that he should meet the same fate as Sakshi.

According to a report from Jagran media, Shammo stated that she would no longer visit her maternal home and sever all ties with those who engage in such actions. She also vowed not to allow her children.

Shammo further mentioned that if she had been aware that Sahil had arrived at her house after killing someone’s daughter, she would have refused to provide him even a meal in the morning.

Aman, Shammo’s second son, informed local reporters that Sahil arrived at their home around four o’clock on Monday morning. When questioned about his presence, Sahil mentioned that he had traveled to Bulandshahr with friends for a wedding and decided to visit his aunt and Aman before returning home.

However, Sahil unexpectedly insisted on staying and eventually fell asleep in one of the rooms. He woke up around eight o’clock in the morning and contacted his relatives on his mobile phone, informing them that he was at his aunt’s house.

Reportedly, Sahil went back to sleep after having tea and biscuits. He woke up again around 12 o’clock, had a meal, and fell asleep once more. At around 3 o’clock, two policemen entered the house and inquired about Sahil’s presence.

Aman informed the policemen that Sahil was sleeping in one of the rooms. Subsequently, one of the policemen took out a pistol, held it hesitantly, and said to Sahil, “If you are done sleeping, let’s go to Delhi,” as reported by local media.

Later, the police took Sahil to the police station and then transported him to Delhi. In the meantime, there has been a significant outcry among social media users, demanding the death penalty for Sahil.

