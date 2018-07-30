Seven of a family, including two infants, found dead in Ranchi home; police suspect murder-suicide

Seven members of a family, including two infants, were found dead inside their house near Kanke area in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said. "Five adults and two infants were found dead in their home under Kanke police station," he added.

ANI quoted DIG AV Homkar as saying that prima facie, it appeared that two brothers killed the rest of their family and hanged themselves due to financial issues.

An investigation is underway, the SSP said.

Further details are awaited.

