SareeTwitter takes over Internet, as women, celebrities, politicians share photos draped in colourful saris

Of late, Twitter was abuzz with #BottleCapChallenge, the bizarre social media trend which required you to kick off a bottle cap without spilling or knocking over the bottle. However, on Monday, much to the surprise of Twitteratis, #SareeTwitter took over the micro-blogging site.

The trend documented a series of bright Outfit Of The Day (OTTD) pictures, and throwback photos. It eventually turned out to be massive hit among Twitter users.

So what is it all about? Simply put, women from all over India, were sharing pictures of themselves draped in colourful saris and rightfully complimenting one another.

As #SareeTwitter gained momentum, celebrities and politicians have also joined the bandwagon to share their favourite sari looks.

Check out some of posts here

Actress Yami Gautam shared her special sari moment and wrote, "Nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree.

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019

Journalist Barkha Dutt shared a throwback picture of her Mom, who chose to wore a sari at the war front.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also participated in the trend and shared four photos of her in the traditional attire

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

Check out other #SareeTwitter posts here

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

You can’t go wrong in a saree...super comfortable #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/wSgwU2Dd4G — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@chitrancp) July 16, 2019

Here's some contribution to #SareeTwitter ✨ My 7-door cupboard has ran out of space & I still obsessively keep buying more sarees 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Bz3zMUmqU — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) July 15, 2019

I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 14, 2019

