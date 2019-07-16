You are here:
#SareeTwitter takes over Internet, as women, celebrities, politicians share photos draped in colourful saris

India FP Staff Jul 16, 2019 17:53:46 IST

Of late, Twitter was abuzz with #BottleCapChallenge, the bizarre social media trend which required you to kick off a bottle cap without spilling or knocking over the bottle. However, on Monday, much to the surprise of Twitteratis, #SareeTwitter took over the micro-blogging site.

The trend documented a series of bright Outfit Of The Day (OTTD) pictures, and throwback photos. It eventually turned out to be massive hit among Twitter users.

So what is it all about? Simply put, women from all over India, were sharing pictures of themselves draped in colourful saris and rightfully complimenting one another.

As #SareeTwitter gained momentum, celebrities and politicians have also joined the bandwagon to share their favourite sari looks.

Check out some of posts here

Actress Yami Gautam shared her special sari moment and wrote, "Nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree.

Journalist Barkha Dutt shared a throwback picture of her Mom, who chose to wore a sari at the war front.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also participated in the trend and shared four photos of her in the traditional attire

Check out other #SareeTwitter posts here

 

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 17:53:46 IST

