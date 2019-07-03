Akshay Kumar, Jason Statham, John Mayer, Guy Ritchie participate in the viral BottleCapChallenge
The internet loves nothing more than indulging in a viral social media challenge. Whether it is flipping water bottles, pouring down ice bucket all over or simply impersonating mannequins, social media gladly steps up to take on. July began with yet another viral challenge, named BottleCapChallenge, which may require a certain level of physical fitness ?(and finesse) to participate in.
As the name suggests, the challenge sees people attempt to kick open the cap of a bottle without knocking the bottle over.
A handful of celebrities have posted videos of themselves attempting the challenge and inviting other celebs to take a crack at it.
Here are some of the videos of celebrities attempting the #BottleCapChallenge
Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar also decided to go for it.
I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge
Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019
Hobbs & Shaw actor Jason Statham tried his hand-er-leg at the challenge.
#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham) on
First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge
Challenging @kevinhart4real and @therock to this challenge 😈 Tag them to get them to try this 😛 #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Ashley Nocera (@ashleynocera) on
Director Guy Ritchie also took the challenge and tagged his Aladdin stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott to participate.
@jasonstatham don’t worry Jay, there’s more. You should try it without the Kung fu face. I nominate the 4 below. #bottlecapchallenge @willsmith @davidbeckham @menamassoud @naomigscott
American DJ Diplo tried the challenge too and posted a cheeky caption with his video, calling out John Mayer for not requesting him to do the challenge.
Since no one requested me to do this (@johnmayer ) and also since no one thinks I'm good at anything except pushing button on stage .. here is evidence that I also do karate. I challenge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kevin Durant and Obama @sussexroyal @easymoneysniper @barackobama #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on
