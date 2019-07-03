You are here:

Akshay Kumar, Jason Statham, John Mayer, Guy Ritchie participate in the viral BottleCapChallenge

The internet loves nothing more than indulging in a viral social media challenge. Whether it is flipping water bottles, pouring down ice bucket all over or simply impersonating mannequins, social media gladly steps up to take on. July began with yet another viral challenge, named BottleCapChallenge, which may require a certain level of physical fitness ?(and finesse) to participate in.

As the name suggests, the challenge sees people attempt to kick open the cap of a bottle without knocking the bottle over.

A handful of celebrities have posted videos of themselves attempting the challenge and inviting other celebs to take a crack at it.

Here are some of the videos of celebrities attempting the #BottleCapChallenge

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar also decided to go for it.

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw actor Jason Statham tried his hand-er-leg at the challenge.

View this post on Instagram

First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Director Guy Ritchie also took the challenge and tagged his Aladdin stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott to participate.

View this post on Instagram

@jasonstatham don’t worry Jay, there’s more. You should try it without the Kung fu face. I nominate the 4 below. #bottlecapchallenge @willsmith @davidbeckham @menamassoud @naomigscott

A post shared by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 2, 2019 at 6:35am PDT

American DJ Diplo tried the challenge too and posted a cheeky caption with his video, calling out John Mayer for not requesting him to do the challenge.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 13:48:16 IST