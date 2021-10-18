The last date for online submission of the applications is 26 October, up to 5.00 pm

Admissions to Sainik Schools across the country have begun. The admission forms for the session 2022-2023 are now available for students and applications are being accepted for Classes 6 and 9. Admissions are open for a total of 33 Sainik Schools in the country. Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website of AISSEE - aissee.nta.nic.in.

The All India Sainik School Entrance examination (AISSEE) for admissions to Sainik Schools will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent and autonomous examining organisation.

Steps to register for Sainik School Admission 2022

- Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads ‘Apply for AISSEE 2022’

- Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

- Complete the Sainik School form by entering the required credentials

- Upload photograph, signature, thumb impression, and relevant certificates

- Pay the application fee and submit the form

Here's the direct link to apply .

The last date for online submission of the applications is 26 October, up to 5.00 pm.

Aspirants will also have to pay an application fee to appear for AISSEE 2022. The registration fee for General, OBC (NCL), wards of defense personnel and ex-servicemen is Rs 550, whereas the amount for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 400.

The correction window to edit discrepancies in the application form will be open from 28 October till 2 November. The exam will be conducted on 9 January, 2022.

The duration of the exam for admission to Class 6 is 150 minutes and for Class 9 is 180 minutes. The timing of the exam for Class 6 is from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. While for Class 9, it is from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here's the official notification.

Sainik Schools are residential English medium schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and it prepares cadets to join Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Khadakwasla (Pune), National Defence Academy (NDA), and other training academies for officers. It offers admission at the level of Class 6 and Class 9.

Students get admission to Sainik Schools on the basis of their performance in AISSEE. The AISSEE 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA in paper pen mode across 176 cities in India.