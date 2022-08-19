CUET UG 2022: Admit card released for Phase 5, check direct link

This year around 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Phase 5 exam. The entrance test will be conducted at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across the country and nine cities outside India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate (UG) admit card for phase 5. Candidates who are preparing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination is scheduled to be held on 21, 22, and 23 August. This year around 2.01 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Phase 5 exam. The entrance test will be conducted at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across the country and nine cities outside India. “Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6,” the official notice reads. Phase 6 exam will be conducted from 24 to 30 August 2022.

Reads the official notice here

Here are a few steps to download CUET admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to click on the sign-in tab.

Step 3: Then submit the application number, password, and captcha on the given portal.

Step 4: The CUET 2022 hall ticket card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and then keep a printout of the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for future use.

Here’s the direct link to download CUET UG admit card 2022

The agency has created a special grievance redressal email for candidates. Those having issues regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. can send their grievance to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates should mention their respective application numbers correctly while sending their grievances. The complaints will be addressed by the department. Whereas, the examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted during Phase 6.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

