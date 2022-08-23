NTA reopens correction facility at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to make changes

The correction facility has been opened for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

The correction facility has been opened for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website of CUET PG if they wish to make any changes in their application forms. According to the official notice, the correction facility will be open till 11:50 pm on 23 August. Also, the deadline for submitting the application fees is 11:50 pm on 24 August. The correction facility was started on 21 August, 2022. There will be an additional fee for the changes.

See the official notice here.

NTA has requested the candidates in its notice to undertake the corrections very carefully as no further chance for corrections will be provided to them. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website to receive the latest updates. If there is any query or need for clarification, then the applicants can call NTA Help Desk 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

List of things that can be changed are given in the application form. Depending on the present situations, candidates can also request for the change of examination centre cities online. The category can be changed as well.

Here is the direct link for the correction window of CUET-PG 2022.

Nearly 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET-PG 2022 examination. The exam is set to begin from 1 September, 2022, and the admit cards are expected to be released on 26 August, 2022.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make changes in your application:

After visiting the official website of CUET PG, scroll down towards the end of the home page, click on the correction window link under the “candidate activity” section.

A new third party window will open up on your screen.

Type your application number and password to login.

After making the required changes, download the application form for future reference.

CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between 1 and 11 September. The exam will take place in two shifts, morning shift and afternoon shift. In the morning shift, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and in the afternoon shift, it will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.