RPSC publishes notification for recruitment to 857 posts; apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non-TSP Areas on its official website. Candidates who want to apply can check at the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, a total of 857 vacancies has been notified by the commission. The report added that RPSC SI Online Registration will start from 9 February and eligible and interested candidates can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 March.

As per a report in The Times of India, the application fee for General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC (Other State Candidates) is rs 350, while that of OBC, BC candidates from Rajasthan is Rs 250. SC/PT/ PH candidates will have to pay Rs 150. All payments have to be made in the online mode.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 857 posts, out of which 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), and 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP).

According to the Jagran Josh report, the selection will be done on the basis of a written competitive exam, physical efficiency test and aptitude test as well as interview. There will be questions in General Hindi for 200 marks and General Knowledge and general science for 200 marks.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours. Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission.