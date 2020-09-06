Rhea Chakraborty’s father condemns son's arrest by NCB, issues statement: 'Congratulations India'

Showik Chakraborty was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager in a probe case linked to Rajput's death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement condemning the arrest of his son, Showik, in connection with drug abuse allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," the statement from Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), who has also been questioned by the CBI, read.

A Mumbai court on Saturday, 5 September, remanded Showik and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till 9 September.

Meanwhile, NCB has also issued summons to Rhea for joining probe on Sunday. 6 September.

The NCB earlier took Showik and Miranda to a civic hospital for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official said.

After the tests, the duo were presented in a local court, he said.

They were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after over 10 hours of questioning.

"Both the accused were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital around 9.15 am on Saturday by an NCB team for formalities of medical tests," the official said.

"After the completion of the process, they will be produced in a court," he added.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

A few others have also been arrested by the agency.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on 14 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)