Rhea Chakraborty’s father condemns son's arrest by NCB, issues statement: 'Congratulations India'
Showik Chakraborty was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager in a probe case linked to Rajput's death
Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement condemning the arrest of his son, Showik, in connection with drug abuse allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," the statement from Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), who has also been questioned by the CBI, read.
A Mumbai court on Saturday, 5 September, remanded Showik and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till 9 September.
Meanwhile, NCB has also issued summons to Rhea for joining probe on Sunday. 6 September.
The NCB earlier took Showik and Miranda to a civic hospital for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official said.
After the tests, the duo were presented in a local court, he said.
They were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after over 10 hours of questioning.
"Both the accused were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital around 9.15 am on Saturday by an NCB team for formalities of medical tests," the official said.
"After the completion of the process, they will be produced in a court," he added.
The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.
A few others have also been arrested by the agency.
Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on 14 June.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC urges media to exercise restraint, not hamper investigation
The court was hearing a plea filed by eight former IPS officers who claimed that certain news channels were trying to “influence the course of the investigation” and “airing false propaganda against Mumbai Police” with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Rhea Chakraborty asks Mumbai Police for protection, claims there's a 'threat' to her family
Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of her father being mobbed by the media present outside her house and asked Mumbai Police to intervene.
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty denies allegations of money laundering, drug abuse
Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, has opened up on the various allegations on her, including misappropriating the late actor's wealth and "controlling" him.