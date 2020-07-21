RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 pass percentage: 90.70% students clear Class 12 Arts exam; girls outperform boys
The Rajasthan board announced the results of Arts exams today (Tuesday, 21 July). Students can check their results on RBSE's official result website rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 pass percentage | Of the total 5,80,725 students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Arts exams, 90.70 percent passed this year, reports said.
According to the Hindustan Times, girls recorded better results, with 93.10 percent clearing the examination, whereas 88.45 percent of the boys passed the exam.
Follow LIVE Updates on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020
In 2019, out of over 4 lakh students who had appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination in the Arts stream, 88 percent had cleared it, according to News18. Girls had recorded a pass percentage of 90.8 percent.
According to reports, no merit list will be announced this year.
Students can also check their result by submitting their details in the Firstpost widget below:
Steps to check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:
Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Arts Results
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Students can obtain RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 through SMS by typing: RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750/56263.
This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations for all streams were scheduled to be conducted in March, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The RBSE released the results of its Class 12 Science exams on 10 July. As per the Rajasthan board, of the 2,29,226 students had appeared for the Science papers this year, 91.96 percent cleared it.
While, the results for Commerce stream were released on 13 July. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream this year, recording 94.49 passing percentage.
