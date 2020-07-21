RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board to declare results at 3.15 pm today on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Latest Updates: Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12th Arts stream examination result today, 21 July at 3.15 pm

Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12th Arts stream examination result today, 21 July at 3.15 pm, the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

"RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result of Class 12 Arts stream students at 3.15 pm today," Dotsara announced in a tweet.

Students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts 2020 results online at the board's official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Soon after the RBSE 12th arts results are out, students can download the online mark statement from the official websites. Students are suggested to retain a copy of the marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued within a few days of declaration of results, which the students can collect from their respective schools.

The board also gives the option of applying for scrutiny and reevaluation if a student is not satisfied with the result.

After the declaration of the RBSE 12th arts result, students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website right after result declaration

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Students can get their results at Firstpost.com itself by entering their details in the following widget, once results are declared.

Or follow the below steps to get it from the official website.

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The results for RBSE Science and Commerce stream has already been declared on 8 July and 13 July, respectively. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96 percent and Commerce stream students managed 94.49 percent.

This year the result had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The pending exams were then conducted in June in accordance with government guidelines on social distancing.