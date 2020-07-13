RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: 94.49% clear Class 12 commerce exams, girls outshine boys yet again

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Girls outperformed the boys in yet another examination, with 97.36 percent clearing the examination compared to 93.68 percent.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Of the nearly 36,551 students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 commerce exams, 94.49 percent cleared the exams, the board announced today (Monday, 13 July).

Students can check their results on RBSE's official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 commerce exams was 91.46 percent with girls recording a pass percentage of 95.31 while boys managed a pass percentage of 89.50. A total of 42,140 students appeared for the Class 12 commerce exam that year.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students can obtain results through SMS by sending the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams. The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

Over the last few years, the Rajasthan Board released the results of the science and commerce board exams together, but released it separately this year. The RBSE released the results of its Class 12 science exams on 10 July. As per the Rajasthan board, of the 2,29,226 students had appeared for the science papers this year, 91.96 percent cleared it.